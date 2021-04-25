IBM Retirement Fund Sells 2,009 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,288 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.38.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXP stock opened at $144.33 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.06. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.