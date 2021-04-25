IBM Retirement Fund Sells 2,177 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS opened at $178.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.45. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.85 and a twelve month high of $181.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.32.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.