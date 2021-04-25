IBM Retirement Fund Sells 24,119 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,119 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.7% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,635,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Bank of America by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

NYSE:BAC opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

