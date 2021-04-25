IBM Retirement Fund Sells 2,583 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $188.72 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.41. The firm has a market cap of $180.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.38.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

