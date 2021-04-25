IBM Retirement Fund Sells 3,375 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 3,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,072 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,600,893.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $86.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.84 and a 200 day moving average of $75.16. The company has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

