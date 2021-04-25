IBM Retirement Fund Sells 4,185 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,642,137 shares of company stock worth $99,013,316. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

