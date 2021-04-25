IBM Retirement Fund Sells 461 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,159 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,285 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $813.17 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.35 and a 1 year high of $827.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $757.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $708.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

