IBM Retirement Fund Sells 5,307 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,307 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 0.5% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,881,512,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,986,127,000 after buying an additional 3,058,593 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,922,006,000 after buying an additional 1,316,343 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,949,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $321,943,000 after buying an additional 1,067,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 23,645.3% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,059,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 1,055,053 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT opened at $123.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $218.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

