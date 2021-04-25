IBM Retirement Fund Sells 5,636 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Altria Group by 720.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,810,000 after buying an additional 3,819,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,604,000 after buying an additional 3,606,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,957,000 after buying an additional 2,521,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

Shares of MO opened at $47.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

