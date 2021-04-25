IBM Retirement Fund Sells 5,988 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 4.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,164,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron stock opened at $101.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $195.79 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.93. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

