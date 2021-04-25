IBM Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

LOW stock opened at $200.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.41. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.72 and a fifty-two week high of $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $144.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

