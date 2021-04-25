IBM Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,156 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.