ICE ROCK MINING (ROCK2) Price Reaches $0.0191 on Exchanges

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. In the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. ICE ROCK MINING has a market capitalization of $300,281.13 and approximately $21,521.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ICE ROCK MINING Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official website is icerockmining.io . The official message board for ICE ROCK MINING is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

