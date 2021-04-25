ICHI Price Down 11.5% This Week (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for about $10.15 or 0.00020051 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ICHI has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $27.84 million and $121,206.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00061742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.91 or 0.00270544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.64 or 0.01048578 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00023823 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $329.78 or 0.00651666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,836.13 or 1.00456292 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,743,790 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

