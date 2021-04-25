iDealCash Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DEAL)

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One iDealCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iDealCash has a market capitalization of $721,971.71 and approximately $3.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, iDealCash has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000279 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000494 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000279 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.58 or 0.00129366 BTC.

iDealCash Coin Profile

iDealCash (CRYPTO:DEAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 coins. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iDealCash is idealcash.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDealCash (DEAL) is an open-source community-driven cryptocurrency project that features transaction speeds that are 100s of times faster than Bitcoin. At the heart of IDealCash is a blockchain that is based on the technology found in BlackCoin and NovaCoin featuring fast and secure transactions, incredibly low transaction fees and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) rewards of 30% each year. The main goal of IDealCash is for it to become the main way in which we transact value in the cryptocurrency community. “

Buying and Selling iDealCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iDealCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iDealCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

