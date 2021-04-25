IDEX (IDEX) Market Capitalization Tops $82.81 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 21.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 25th. IDEX has a market capitalization of $82.81 million and $5.82 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IDEX has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00064754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00018565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00062051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00093974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.22 or 0.00677899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,989.18 or 0.07995659 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,028,517 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.