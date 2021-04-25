IDEX (IDEX) Trading 9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. IDEX has a total market cap of $70.49 million and $47.64 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00064897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00018829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00063326 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.56 or 0.00721100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00094758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.00 or 0.07631514 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,028,517 coins. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

