Idle (IDLE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $336,259.00

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, Idle has traded 26% lower against the dollar. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for $9.97 or 0.00020002 BTC on major exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $13.17 million and $336,259.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00061377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.34 or 0.00269631 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.05 or 0.01033730 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00024358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,781.41 or 0.99913842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $317.72 or 0.00637686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,673 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

