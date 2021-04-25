Idle Trading 26.2% Lower This Week (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. Idle has a total market cap of $13.16 million and $325,390.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can now be bought for $9.96 or 0.00019086 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Idle has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00060490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.93 or 0.00266320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $539.56 or 0.01034310 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.83 or 0.00655260 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00023396 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,238.25 or 1.00137536 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,673 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.