iExec RLC 1-Day Volume Tops $29.56 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $181.89 million and $29.56 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One iExec RLC coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.27 or 0.00004357 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00065044 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00018922 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00064021 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.01 or 0.00723062 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00094676 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,971.93 or 0.07617691 BTC.
iExec RLC Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “
iExec RLC Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars.
