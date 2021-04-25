IG Gold (IGG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.12 Million

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, IG Gold has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $18.12 million and $125,939.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00061335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00065744 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00018766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.58 or 0.00270027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IGG is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

