Ignition (IC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $686.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 85.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. Ignition has a market capitalization of $302,767.37 and $686.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded 39.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52,196.58 or 0.99861775 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00038497 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00010536 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.94 or 0.00137633 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000981 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001935 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,422,241 coins and its circulating supply is 1,409,068 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

