Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Position Lowered by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,947 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Illumina by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,598.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after acquiring an additional 67,803 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Illumina by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.95.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,751.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total value of $1,693,760.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,437,811. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILMN opened at $414.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.28, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $401.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.17.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

