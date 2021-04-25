Illuvium Trading 8.4% Lower This Week (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $37.27 million and approximately $299,114.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $63.63 or 0.00126352 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00061445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.28 or 0.00270632 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $520.67 or 0.01033963 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00024506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.71 or 0.00644808 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,268.65 or 0.99824151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,772 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

