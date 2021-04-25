ImageCash (IMGC) Price Tops $0.0054 on Top Exchanges

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 25th. ImageCash has a total market capitalization of $27,925.83 and approximately $3.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ImageCash has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ImageCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00060624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.02 or 0.00269023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.93 or 0.01017133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,429.76 or 0.99966992 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00022954 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $311.66 or 0.00630312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,251,386 coins and its circulating supply is 5,132,386 coins. ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.