ImageCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $189,860.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $383,088.07 and approximately $189,860.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000026 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 79% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,097,819 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

