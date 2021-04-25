Incent 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $424,151.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Incent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0887 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Incent has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Incent has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and $424,151.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00060706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.11 or 0.00267815 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $542.62 or 0.01044657 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00023860 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.06 or 0.00652769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,050.44 or 1.00207905 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Incent

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

