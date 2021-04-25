Incent Reaches Market Cap of $3.55 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Incent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0773 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Incent has a market cap of $3.55 million and $408,294.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Incent has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00061087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.27 or 0.00269116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.24 or 0.01032718 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00024065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,982.09 or 1.00180892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.37 or 0.00634112 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Incent Coin Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

