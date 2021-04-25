Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 521 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,642 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.7% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB opened at $301.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $289.91 and a 200-day moving average of $275.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.82 and a twelve month high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.03.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $21,237,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.