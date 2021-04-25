Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $1.59 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,627 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 864,487 shares of company stock worth $162,744,151. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $183.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $332.23 billion, a PE ratio of -115.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

