Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 198 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.8% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,632,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,207.81.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,230.38 and a 52-week high of $2,306.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,131.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,877.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.