Indorse Token (IND) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Indorse Token has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $2,034.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Indorse Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Indorse Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00065740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00018638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00063398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.67 or 0.00725969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00094506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.55 or 0.07772247 BTC.

Indorse Token Coin Profile

Indorse Token (IND) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Indorse Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indorse Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indorse Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.