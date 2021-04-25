Inex Project (INEX) Tops One Day Volume of $482.00

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded up 2,157.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 25th. In the last week, Inex Project has traded 47.9% higher against the US dollar. Inex Project has a total market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $482.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Inex Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00061543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.06 or 0.00270694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $519.32 or 0.01033199 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00024588 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.13 or 0.00644866 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,064.89 or 0.99605229 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Inex Project Coin Profile

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 coins. Inex Project’s official Twitter account is @inexproject . The official website for Inex Project is www.inexprojectofficial.com

Inex Project Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inex Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inex Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Inex Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

