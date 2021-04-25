Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Analysts expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report $3.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.82 billion. Infosys reported sales of $3.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $15.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $16.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.67 billion to $18.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

INFY has been the subject of several research reports. Investec downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.97.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98. Infosys has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The company has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 11,685 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 71,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

