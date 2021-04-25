Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 593 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Caterpillar by 31.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.57.

Shares of CAT opened at $230.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.11 and its 200-day moving average is $193.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

