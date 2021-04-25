Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 257,089 Shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 223.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,089 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 2.00% of Intellicheck worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,324,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intellicheck by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 98,586 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Intellicheck during the fourth quarter valued at $1,099,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 78,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. 47.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDN stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.12 million, a P/E ratio of -211.25 and a beta of 2.23.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

IDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

