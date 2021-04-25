Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $295,857,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after buying an additional 2,490,032 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 327.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,406,000 after buying an additional 1,053,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

NYSE PSX opened at $76.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.98.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

