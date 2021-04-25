Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,500 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.37% of Athenex worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Athenex by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Athenex news, Director Kim Campbell purchased 8,250 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $36,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,831.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Laidlaw reduced their target price on Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Athenex stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.92. Athenex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

