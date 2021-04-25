Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.07% of Ingevity worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ingevity by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 685,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,915,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,388,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NGVT. Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.17.

Shares of NGVT opened at $72.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $79.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day moving average of $69.80.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.