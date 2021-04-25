Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $55.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average of $42.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.34%.

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

