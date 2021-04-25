Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,248,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,505 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.94% of Americas Silver worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,922,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 44,517 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 28,435 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,397,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 686,175 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down from $5.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americas Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.82.

Americas Silver stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. Americas Silver Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 91.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

