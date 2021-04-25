Ingalls & Snyder LLC Invests $1.36 Million in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,564,000 after buying an additional 1,721,544 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 987.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,032,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,573,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,736,000 after purchasing an additional 535,201 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $81,856,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

DXC Technology stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

