Ingalls & Snyder LLC Invests $1.36 Million in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,486 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 192,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 140,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.76.

NYSE GDDY opened at $84.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.56 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.14.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $318,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,619,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,945,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,728 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,226 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

