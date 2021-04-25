Ingalls & Snyder LLC Invests $1.82 Million in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,597,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,120,826,000 after acquiring an additional 85,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,969,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Albemarle by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,783,000 after purchasing an additional 349,448 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,344,000 after purchasing an additional 421,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 653,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock opened at $161.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.28 and a 200 day moving average of $142.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. KeyCorp raised their price target on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.26.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

