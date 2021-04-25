Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Stock Position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,352 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.17% of WideOpenWest worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 240.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,666 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 114,925 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $14.27 on Friday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.68 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

