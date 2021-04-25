Ingalls & Snyder LLC Makes New Investment in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1,285.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 64,294 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at about $606,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Shares of NXST opened at $153.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.95 and a 1 year high of $163.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.04.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $290,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,004.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 8,684 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,389,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,067,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,228 shares of company stock worth $20,353,973. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.