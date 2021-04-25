Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 679 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Motco boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $254.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.86 and a 200-day moving average of $229.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. Cowen cut their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

