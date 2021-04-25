Ingalls & Snyder LLC Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $729.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $672.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $645.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,464.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.61 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.74.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

