Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,572 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Exelon stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

