Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,107 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 230,901 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,913,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LOW opened at $200.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.72 and a 52-week high of $208.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

